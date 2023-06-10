UFC 289: How did Beneil Dariush do in his last fight?

UFC 289 gets going this Saturday, June 10 at Rogers Arena in Canada. The marquee fight of the night will be a women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Also on the card is a co-main event between two of the lightweight division’s finest, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Dariush (22-4-1) opens as a -145 betting favorite at Draftkings Sportsbook. He has quickly gained momentum in the lightweight division, rising to the top five all while winning his last eight bouts. Now he gets an opportunity for a statement win against the division’s top contender in Oliveira.

In his last bout he defeated Mateusz Gamrot by way of unanimous decision, in a very entertaining fight.

Dariush displayed his versatile fight style, delivering timely strikes and providing solid defense against Gamrot’s takedown attempts. He has shown time and time again he can fight a full bout, winning his last three all by decision, including a May 2021 victory over Tony Ferguson.

It’s important he’s ready for the striking speed of Oliveira, as his defense will be put to the test. A win could certainly bolt him into top lightweight contender status. Dariush has not lost a fight since March 2018, in order to keep his streak alive he’s going to need another all-time performance come this weekend.