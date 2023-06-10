UFC 289: How did Charles Oliveira do in his last fight?

UFC 289 gets going this Saturday, June 10 at Rogers Arena in Canada. The marquee fight of the night will be a women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Also on the card is a co-main event between two of the lightweight division’s finest, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira (33-9) is a slight +125 betting underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. “Do Bronx” is the #1 ranked contender in the lightweight division and is looking to get back on track following a loss to Islam Makhachev.

October 22, 2022 Islam Makhachev Subs Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the lightweight championship, this is why Conor is the current lightweight champion pic.twitter.com/e3ADK1U2DF — ratio master (@emperorratio) June 4, 2023

Oliveira had been on a tear prior to a submission defeat to Makhachev, winning 11 fights in a row. He needs no introduction and has plenty of big-fight DNA. One of the most explosive finishers in the sport, his ability to combine Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu has left countless opponents puzzled.

With twenty-one submissions along with nine knockouts in his fight career, Oliveira faces a technical high-IQ fighter in Dariush. If he wants another shot at Makhachev, he can’t overlook this one. Many consider this matchup to be the fight of the night. Dariush has won eight in a row and is also eyeing a title match with a win.