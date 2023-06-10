Full card for UFC 289 Nunes vs. Aldana

The UFC missed out on a trilogy bout for Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña at UFC 289, but will still get a women’s bantamweight title match. Nunes will put her title on the line against Irene Aldana, who was scratched for the fight due to broken ribs she suffered in training camp.
Nunes-Aldana will top what is currently an 11-fight card in Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena. Nunes currently holds the bantamweight and featherweight titles after recapturing the former with a decision win over Peña at UFC 277. She had lost the title to Peña via submission at UFC 269. This is Aldana’s first UFC title fight and she is a +265 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The card will also feature a lightweight contenders bout as top-ranked Charles Oliveira faces fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush. Although Oliveira is ranked higher than Dariush, he’s a +125 underdog in this bout.
The preliminary card features another ranked contenders bout with 12th-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov facing 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Imavov is a -155 favorite while Curtis is a +135 underdog.
The early preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- (C) Amanda Nunes vs. #5 Irene Aldana, for Nunes’ bantamweight title
- #1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Beneil Dariush, lightweight
- Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight
- #13 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, featherweight
- Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight
Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- #12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #14 Chris Curtis, middleweight
- #15 Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng, bantamweight
- Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, featherweight
Early preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, UFC FightPass
- David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg, flyweight
- Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira, women’s strawweight