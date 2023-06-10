 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC 289 Nunes vs. Aldana

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC 289 topped by Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana fighting at women’s bantamweight.

By David Fucillo
Opponents Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC missed out on a trilogy bout for Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña at UFC 289, but will still get a women’s bantamweight title match. Nunes will put her title on the line against Irene Aldana, who was scratched for the fight due to broken ribs she suffered in training camp.

Nunes-Aldana will top what is currently an 11-fight card in Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena. Nunes currently holds the bantamweight and featherweight titles after recapturing the former with a decision win over Peña at UFC 277. She had lost the title to Peña via submission at UFC 269. This is Aldana’s first UFC title fight and she is a +265 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The card will also feature a lightweight contenders bout as top-ranked Charles Oliveira faces fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush. Although Oliveira is ranked higher than Dariush, he’s a +125 underdog in this bout.

The preliminary card features another ranked contenders bout with 12th-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov facing 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Imavov is a -155 favorite while Curtis is a +135 underdog.

The early preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • (C) Amanda Nunes vs. #5 Irene Aldana, for Nunes’ bantamweight title
  • #1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Beneil Dariush, lightweight
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight
  • #13 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, featherweight
  • Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • #12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #14 Chris Curtis, middleweight
  • #15 Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng, bantamweight
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, featherweight

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, UFC FightPass

  • David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg, flyweight
  • Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira, women’s strawweight

