Full card for UFC 289 Nunes vs. Aldana

The UFC missed out on a trilogy bout for Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña at UFC 289, but will still get a women’s bantamweight title match. Nunes will put her title on the line against Irene Aldana, who was scratched for the fight due to broken ribs she suffered in training camp.

Nunes-Aldana will top what is currently an 11-fight card in Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena. Nunes currently holds the bantamweight and featherweight titles after recapturing the former with a decision win over Peña at UFC 277. She had lost the title to Peña via submission at UFC 269. This is Aldana’s first UFC title fight and she is a +265 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The card will also feature a lightweight contenders bout as top-ranked Charles Oliveira faces fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush. Although Oliveira is ranked higher than Dariush, he’s a +125 underdog in this bout.

The preliminary card features another ranked contenders bout with 12th-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov facing 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Imavov is a -155 favorite while Curtis is a +135 underdog.

The early preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

( C ) Amanda Nunes vs. #5 Irene Aldana, for Nunes’ bantamweight title

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight

#13 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, featherweight

Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

#12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #14 Chris Curtis, middleweight

#15 Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng, bantamweight

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, featherweight

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, UFC FightPass