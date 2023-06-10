How to watch UFC 289 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 289 is set to get going this weekend from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, June 10. There is an 11-bout main card highlighted by UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes taking on Irene Aldana. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The other match in the co-main event will see former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush. This match was supposed to take place at UFC 288 last month but was postponed due to Oliveira suffering an injury.

The early prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Nunes-Aldana fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 289 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 289 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 289 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.