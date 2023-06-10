Start time for UFC 289 main card on Saturday

UFC 289 is set to get going this weekend from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, on Saturday, June 10. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

There is an 11-bout main card highlighted by UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes taking on Irene Aldana. This was supposed to be the third match of a trilogy between Nunes and Julianna Peña, but Peña was scratched after suffering broken ribs. The other match in the co-main event will see former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush. This match was supposed to take place at UFC 288 last month but was postponed due to Oliveira suffering an injury.

UFC 289 will get underway at 7 p.m. ET, with two fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Nunes vs. Aldana, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.