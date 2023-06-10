Everything you need to know for Ige vs. Landwehr at UFC 289

UFC 289 is set to get going this weekend from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s bantamweight title fight between the champ Amanda Nunes and #5 Irene Aldana. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between #13 Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.

Ige is a staple of the UFC’s featherweight division. He enters with a 16-6 record, with all six losses coming via decision. Ige has five wins by knockout and five by submission. The veteran has had a rough go of things lately. He took three straight unanimous decision losses from June 2021 through June 2022. Ige finally got off his losing streak with a second-round knockout over Damon Jackson in January of this year.

Landwehr takes a 17-4 record into the weekend, and this will be his seventh bout in the UFC. He has gone 4-2 since joining the UFC but has won his last three matches. Most recently, Landwehr took on Austin Lingo in March of this year. He picked up the second-round submission victory, which was only his second career win by submission. He is known more as a strike specialist with his eight career knockouts.

How to watch Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Date: Saturday, June 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ige: -250

Landwehr: +210

Splits: 57% of handle, 66% of bets on Ige

If Landwehr can force this one to go the distance, he has a good shot of picking up the decision win. He is an accurate striker and only attempts takedowns when he has a high chance of completing them. Unfortunately for him, I don’t think Ige allows this one to go all the way. He did recently have that losing streak, but he matches up well with Landwehr. I think he picks up an important win on Saturday.