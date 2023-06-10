 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Ige vs. Landwehr at UFC 289

Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr fight at featherweight on the main card of UFC 289. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Teddy Ricketson
(R-L) Dan Ige battles Damon Jackson in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 289 is set to get going this weekend from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a women’s bantamweight title fight between the champ Amanda Nunes and #5 Irene Aldana. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between #13 Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.

Ige is a staple of the UFC’s featherweight division. He enters with a 16-6 record, with all six losses coming via decision. Ige has five wins by knockout and five by submission. The veteran has had a rough go of things lately. He took three straight unanimous decision losses from June 2021 through June 2022. Ige finally got off his losing streak with a second-round knockout over Damon Jackson in January of this year.

Landwehr takes a 17-4 record into the weekend, and this will be his seventh bout in the UFC. He has gone 4-2 since joining the UFC but has won his last three matches. Most recently, Landwehr took on Austin Lingo in March of this year. He picked up the second-round submission victory, which was only his second career win by submission. He is known more as a strike specialist with his eight career knockouts.

How to watch Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Date: Saturday, June 10
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Ige: -250
Landwehr: +210

Splits: 57% of handle, 66% of bets on Ige

If Landwehr can force this one to go the distance, he has a good shot of picking up the decision win. He is an accurate striker and only attempts takedowns when he has a high chance of completing them. Unfortunately for him, I don’t think Ige allows this one to go all the way. He did recently have that losing streak, but he matches up well with Landwehr. I think he picks up an important win on Saturday.

