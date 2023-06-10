Everything you need to know for Barriault vs. Anders at UFC 289

The main card for UFC 289 is set to get going from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada this weekend on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout card highlighted by the champ Amanda Nunes defending her belt against #5 Irene Aldana. The main card will begin with a middleweight fight between Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders.

Barriault will fight in his 22nd career match this weekend. He enters with a 15-6 record, with 10 victories by knockout and one by submission. Barriault held promotional gold prior to coming to the UFC but hasn’t been able to maintain momentum since arriving in 2019. He has alternated wins with losses over his last four fights. Most recently, Barriault picked up a second-round knockout victory over Julian Marquez in early March.

Anders has been in the UFC since 2017, but this will only be his fifth appearance at a UFC PPV. He is toward the end of his fighting career at 36 years old but still has something left in the tank. Anders is coming off a second-round knockout against Kyle Daukaus from last December. Of his 15 career wins, nine have come by knockout and one by submission.

How to watch Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Date: Saturday, June 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Barriault: -140

Anders: +120

Splits: 85% of handle, 72% of bets on Barriault

These fighters match up well. They both will look to rely on their striking ability to bring them the win. Barring a significant strike to someone’s chin, I think this one is headed toward a decision after three rounds. Barriault landed 51.63% of his significant strike attempts his last time out, while Anders was at 61.01%. Each of these fighters lacks consistency, but Barriault has the edge with a slightly higher percentage of significant strikes landed recently.