Everything you need to know for Malott vs. Fugitt at UFC 289

UFC 289 is set to get going this weekend from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET. A five-bout main card is highlighted by a women’s bantamweight title fight between the champion Amanda Nunes and challenger #5 Irene Aldana. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Mike Malott and Adam Fugitt.

Malott enters with a 9-1-1 career record. This will be his third official fight in the UFC after debuting in October 2021 in the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series. His only fight that has gone to a decision ended in a draw. Otherwise, every fight of his has ended in either a submission or knockout. Most recently, Malott submitted Yohan Lainesse in the first round of their match in February of this year.

Fugitt will also be making his third appearance in the UFC. He was a 9-3 record, with five wins by knockout and three by submission. After losing his debut against Michael Morales via third-round knockout, Fugitt picked up a knockout of his own in the first round against Yusaku Kinoshita in February of this year.

How to watch Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Date: Saturday, June 10

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Malott: -205

Fugitt: +175

Splits: 65% of handle, 81% of bets on Malott

Each of these fighters is still new to the UFC. Malott hasn’t taken a loss since October of 2014 and is finally fighting more consistently. His last five career fights haven’t gone past the first round. Fugitt is a good fighter and packs a heavy punch, but Malott has the momentum and should pick up a big win on Saturday.