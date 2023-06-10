Everything you need to know for Zahabi vs. Qileng at UFC 289

UFC 289 will be taking place this weekend in Vancouver, British Columbia live from Rogers Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO). Prior to the Main event, we will see a men’s bantamweight clash featuring Aiemann Zahabi (9-2, 5 KO) and Aori Qileng (24-9, 7 KO) on the preliminary card.

Zahabi is a Canadian fighter that stands at 5’8. Active in UFC since 2012, Zahabi has only lost twice in his entire professional career and has not been defeated since 2019. In his most recent fight (July 2022), Zahabi earned a UD victory over Ricky Turcios in Las Vegas.

At 29-years-old, Chinese-born Aori Qileng is six years younger than Zahabi but has triple the amount of experience within UFC. Nicknamed the “Mongolian Murderer,” Qileng has fast hands and a high motor. His last bout came at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City where he won a three-round UD versus Jay Perrin. Qileng now enters UFC 289 as a narrow favorite to defeat Zahabi.

How to watch Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng

Date: Saturday, June 10

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Zahabi: +100

Qileng: -120

Splits: 52% of handle and 55% of bets are on Aiemann Zahabi moneyline.

The round total for Zahabi-Qileng has been set at 2.5. 84% of handle and 76% of bets are on Over 2.5.

Despite Qileng being both the younger and more proven fighter, the public seems to be favoring Zahabi as of late. With the moneylines so narrowly priced, one could see how it would be more lucrative to side with Zahabi (+100) at UFC 289.

Additionally, there is heavy support for “Over 2.5 rounds,” as neither fighter here showcases a high KO-rate. At time of authorship, the over is juiced to -210.