Everything you need to know for Maverick vs. Jasudavicius at UFC 289

UFC 289 is set for this Saturday, June 10 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The early prelims get going at 7 p.m. ET and prelims follow up at 8 p.m., both can be streamed on ESPN/ESPN+. The marquee main card features a showdown for the women’s bantamweight title between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana which will be available on ESPN+PPV. One fight on the prelim card is a women’s flyweight bout between #15 Miranda Maverick and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Maverick (11-4) enters this fight winning her last two, looking to build momentum and propel up the ranks of the women’s flyweight division. Maverick has a 65” reach and 44% striking accuracy. At 5’3” she excels as a wrestler and has plenty in her arsenal for landing takedowns. In her last bout she defeated Shanna Young by way of unanimous decision and looks to keep the trend going in her first octagon appearance in 2023.

Jasudavicius (8-2) is a former Dana White Contender Series standout who has won 2 of her last 3 fights in the UFC. Most recently she defeated Gabriella Fernandes by way of unanimous decision a couple months ago in February. Jasudavicius has a 68” reach and connects on 40% of her strikes. It’’ll be a homecoming for Jasudavicius as she is a native of Canad, She has an average fight time of 15:00, all four of her last fights have come down to a decision.

How to watch Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Date: Saturday, June 10

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Maverick: -295

Jasudavicius: +245

Splits: 73% of handle, 81% of bets on Maverick

Jasudavicius is surprisingly not getting much motion on the splits, but it’s a testament to how well Maverick has been of late. One play is to take the over on 2.5 rounds, as both fighters have shown they can go the distance. Expect Maverick to prevail in this one and to win by the points.