Everything you need to know for Imavov vs. Curtis at UFC 289

Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis fight at middleweight on the preliminary card of UFC 289 on Saturday, June 10. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Teddy Ricketson

Chris Curtis poses on the scale during the UFC 289 official weigh-in at the Westin Bayshore on June 09, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 289 will take place on Saturday, June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The night is highlighted by Amanda Nunes defending her women’s bantamweight belt against #5 Irene Aldana. The early prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. One match on the preliminary card features #12 Nassourdine Imavov taking on #14 Chris Curtis in a middleweight bout.

Imavov enters with a 12-4 career record, picking up five wins by knockout and four by submission. He heads into this matchup coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland in January of this year. Imavov had won three bouts in a row prior to that fight and is looking to get back into the win column.

Curtis has more professional fighting experience than his opponents and will go into the bout with a 30-10 record. He has 17 wins by knockout and one by submission. This will be Curtis’ seventh fight in the UFC. He won his first three fights with the promotion but has gone 1-2 in the most recent three. It is a quicker turnaround for the vet as he is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Kelvin Gastelum in early April of this year.

How to watch Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Date: Saturday, June 10
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Imavov: -150
Curtis: +130

Splits: 67% of handle, 50% of bets on Imavov

This is a good matchup between these heavy hitters. Neither fighter is known for attempting takedowns or trying to get to the ground. Imavov has submission victories, but they all came before he arrived in the UFC. This is going to be a close fight, but Curtis’ experience gives him a slight edge over me. The bets are rightly split between the two, but I think Curtis comes away with a big win.

