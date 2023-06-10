Everything you need to know for Belbita vs. Oliveira at UFC 289

Coming to you live Saturday night from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, UFC 289 should be a slugfest. The five-fight main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO). Prior to the Main event, we will see a women’s strawweight clash featuring Diana “Warriors Princess” Belbita (14-7, 6 KO) and Maria “Spider-Girl” Oliveira (13-6, 7 KO) on the early preliminary card.

Hailing from Colombia, Belbita is a rangy 26-year-old fighter. She stands at 5’7, and has done well to earn her 14 UFC victories in myriad fashions: six by knockout, four via submission and four on points. In her most recent outing, Belbita was defeated by Gloria de Paula in a respectable effort. Additionally, Belbita has lost three of her past four fights.

Oliveira is one of the latest women’s fighting sensations out of Brazil. Standing nearly two inches shorter than Belbita, Oliveira is also 26-years-old. Additionally, Oliveira is also coming off a loss; She was defeated on points by Vanessa Demopoulos last November. Still, with fantastic knockout power, Oliveira could be a popular underdog bet this weekend.

How to watch Diana Belbita and Maria Oliveira

Date: Saturday, June 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Belbita: -120

Oliveira: +100

Splits: 64% of handle is on Maria Oliveira moneyline, but 56% of bets are on Diana Belbita moneyline.

The round total for Belbita-Oliveira has been set at 2.5. 72% of handle and 85% of bets are on Over 2.5.

It appears we are seeing the prototypical “pros vs. joes” difference on the sides in this bout. Garnering 64% of the betting handle, Oliveira seems to be supported by “sharp money.” To the contrary, 56% of total bets in this match have come in on Belbita—that indicates she is the public’s choice.

In the women’s game, Oliveira and Belbita are two talented knockout artists—each of them have won over half of their respective fights via KO. Transparently, it seems a little strange to see majority of the support in the round total market coming in for Over 2.5, especially with the price juiced to -305. At +240, Under 2.5 rounds could be a fortuitous play for Belbita-Oliveira.