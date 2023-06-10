Everything you need to know for Dvorak vs. Erceg at UFC 289

Coming at you live Saturday night from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, UFC 289 should be a slugfest. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO) and Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO). Prior to the Main event, we will see a men’s flyweight clash featuring David “Undertaker” Dvorak (20-5, 8 KO) and Stephen “Astro Boy” Erceg (9-1, 1 KO) on the early preliminary card.

Worth mentioning: Erceg is a late substitution after Dvorak’s original UFC 289 opponent — Matt Schnell — recently broke his hand in a sparring accident.

Dvorak is a 31-year-old fighter from the Czech Republic. Active in the UFC since 2010, the 5’5 Dvorak has continually showcased a well-rounded skillset, earning eight wins by KO, eight by submission and four more on points throughout his career. His last scrap came against Manel Kape near the end of 2022 in Las Vegas—Dvorak was declared the unanimous winner.

Erceg’s professional UFC career began back in 2016 after tearing through the competition in his native-Australia. At 27 years of age, Erceg is both younger and longer (5’9) than Dvorak, but possesses much less pro fight experience. Erceg’s last bout came as recently this past February, where he defeated Soichiro Hirai via first-round submission (rear naked choke).

How to watch David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Date: Saturday, June 10

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC FightPass

Dvorak: -265

Erceg: +225

Splits: Since Schnell was a late-scratch for this bout against David Dvorak, the splits are inconsistent—much of the incoming handle was pertaining to Dvorak-Schnell as opposed to Dvorak-Erceg.