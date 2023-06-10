Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Oliveira-Dariush at UFC 289

UFC 289 wraps up with a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, but ahead of the main event, the co-feature will see top-ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira face fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush. The two fighters will look to move further into the title picture when they meet on the ESPN+ PPV. The fight should get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Oliveira is coming off a submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 and is a +130 underdog in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He had won 11 straight bouts prior to that in securing the lightweight title. He had to give up the title ahead of his bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 due to missing weight and his subsequent loss to Makhachev was for the vacated title.

Dariush is a -150 favorite in a bout that could secure him his first title shot since joining UFC in 2014. Dariush has won eight straight bouts, with his most recent coming at UFC 280 when he claimed a unanimous decision over Mateusz Gamrot.

The favored fight outcome is Dariush by KO/TKO/DQ at +215. An Oliveira submission win follows at +300. A Dariush decision is +380 and submission is +450. An Oliveira KO/TKO/DQ win is +500 and a decision is +750.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

