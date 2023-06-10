UFC returns to action with its latest PPV on Saturday, June 10. UFC 289 takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The ESPN+ PPV event will get started at 7 p.m. ET with the main card getting underway at 10 p.m.
The card is topped by Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. Nunes was going to fight Julianna Peña in a rubber match after they split wins, but Peña suffered broken ribs in training and had to withdraw. Aldana replaced her and is an underdog in her first UFC title bout.
Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 289 card wraps up.
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, Main card
(C) Amanda Nunes vs. #5 Irene Aldana, for Nunes’ bantamweight title
Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Nunes by Submission: +500
Nunes by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Aldana by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Aldana by Submission: +1600
Aldana by Decision: +650
#1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Beneil Dariush, lightweight
Oliveira: +135
Dariush: -155
Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Oliveira by Submission: +300
Oliveira by Decision: +700
Draw: +5000
Dariush by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Dariush by Submission: +450
Dariush by Decision: +400
Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight
Malott: -210
Fugitt: +180
Malott by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Malott by Submission: +200
Malott by Decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Fugitt by KO/TKO/DQ: +400
Fugitt by Submission: +800
Fugitt by Decision: +650
#13 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, featherweight
Ige: -260
Landwehr: +220
Ige by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Ige by Submission: +700
Ige by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Landwehr by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Landwehr by Submission: +1200
Landwehr by Decision: +450
Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight
Barriault: -135
Anders: +115
Barriault by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Barriault by Submission: +1200
Barriault by Decision: +165
Draw: +5000
Anders by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Anders by Submission: +1800
Anders by Decision: +275
Preliminary card
#12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #14 Chris Curtis, middleweight
Imavov: -165
Curtis: +140
Imavov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Imavov by Submission: +800
Imavov by Decision: +130
Draw: +5000
Curtis by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Curtis by Submission: +2200
Curtis by Decision: +330
#15 Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
Maverick: -260
Jasudavicius: +220
Maverick by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Maverick by Submission: +400
Maverick by Decision: -135
Draw: +5000
Jasudavicius by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000
Jasudavicius by Submission: +2200
Jasudavicius by Decision: +300
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng, bantamweight
Zahabi: +105
Qileng: -125
Zahabi by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Zahabi by Submission: +1200
Zahabi by Decision: +1800
Draw: +5000
Qileng by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Qileng by Submission: +1800
Qileng by Decision: +180
Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, featherweight
Nelson: +210
Bilder: -250
Nelson by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Nelson by Submission: +1100
Nelson by Decision: +650
Draw: +5000
Bilder by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Bilder by Submission: +175
Bilder by Decision: +240
Early preliminary card
David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg, flyweight
Dvořák: -265
Erceg: +225
Dvořák by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Dvořák by Submission: +650
Dvořák by Decision: +110
Draw: +5000
Erceg by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Erceg by Submission: +650
Erceg by Decision: +500
Diana Belbiţă vs. Marina Oliveira, women’s strawweight
Belbiţă: -125
Oliveira: +105
Belbiţă by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Belbiţă by Submission: +900
Belbiţă by Decision: +140
Draw: +5000
Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Oliveira by Submission: +1400
Oliveira by Decision: +165