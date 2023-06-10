UFC returns to action with its latest PPV on Saturday, June 10. UFC 289 takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The ESPN+ PPV event will get started at 7 p.m. ET with the main card getting underway at 10 p.m.

The card is topped by Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. Nunes was going to fight Julianna Peña in a rubber match after they split wins, but Peña suffered broken ribs in training and had to withdraw. Aldana replaced her and is an underdog in her first UFC title bout.

Below we’ve broken down each fight with odds to win and method of victory. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 289 card wraps up.

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, Main card

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. #5 Irene Aldana, for Nunes’ bantamweight title

Nunes: -320

Aldana: +265

Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Nunes by Submission: +500

Nunes by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Aldana by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Aldana by Submission: +1600

Aldana by Decision: +650

#1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Beneil Dariush, lightweight

Oliveira: +135

Dariush: -155

Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Oliveira by Submission: +300

Oliveira by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Dariush by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Dariush by Submission: +450

Dariush by Decision: +400

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight

Malott: -210

Fugitt: +180

Malott by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Malott by Submission: +200

Malott by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Fugitt by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Fugitt by Submission: +800

Fugitt by Decision: +650

#13 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, featherweight

Ige: -260

Landwehr: +220

Ige by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Ige by Submission: +700

Ige by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Landwehr by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Landwehr by Submission: +1200

Landwehr by Decision: +450

Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight

Barriault: -135

Anders: +115

Barriault by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Barriault by Submission: +1200

Barriault by Decision: +165

Draw: +5000

Anders by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Anders by Submission: +1800

Anders by Decision: +275

Preliminary card

#12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #14 Chris Curtis, middleweight

Imavov: -165

Curtis: +140

Imavov by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Imavov by Submission: +800

Imavov by Decision: +130

Draw: +5000

Curtis by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Curtis by Submission: +2200

Curtis by Decision: +330

#15 Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight

Maverick: -260

Jasudavicius: +220

Maverick by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Maverick by Submission: +400

Maverick by Decision: -135

Draw: +5000

Jasudavicius by KO/TKO/DQ: +2000

Jasudavicius by Submission: +2200

Jasudavicius by Decision: +300

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng, bantamweight

Zahabi: +105

Qileng: -125

Zahabi by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Zahabi by Submission: +1200

Zahabi by Decision: +1800

Draw: +5000

Qileng by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Qileng by Submission: +1800

Qileng by Decision: +180

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, featherweight

Nelson: +210

Bilder: -250

Nelson by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Nelson by Submission: +1100

Nelson by Decision: +650

Draw: +5000

Bilder by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Bilder by Submission: +175

Bilder by Decision: +240

Early preliminary card

David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg, flyweight

Dvořák: -265

Erceg: +225

Dvořák by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Dvořák by Submission: +650

Dvořák by Decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Erceg by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Erceg by Submission: +650

Erceg by Decision: +500

Diana Belbiţă vs. Marina Oliveira, women’s strawweight

Belbiţă: -125

Oliveira: +105

Belbiţă by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Belbiţă by Submission: +900

Belbiţă by Decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Oliveira by Submission: +1400

Oliveira by Decision: +165