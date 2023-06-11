Will Amanda Nunes sign with WWE after retiring from UFC?

The greatest women’s fighter in UFC history has decided to hang it up as Amanda Nunes announced her retirement on Saturday. Her announcement came immediately after she successfully defended her bantamweight championship against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, winning the bout by unanimous decision. With her legendary mixed martial arts career now in the books, it now begs the question if the “Lioness” will step into a different ring and join the WWE in the near future.

Speculation over Nunes possibly joining the world famous pro wrestling outfit dates back to 2020, where she told Sports Illustrated that she’d be open to the possibility once she retires. When asked about it again in an interview with the New York Post last Monday, she stated “if the contract is amazing, why not?” With her time in UFC now officially over, the lane for her to jump into a wrestling ring is wide open.

There are multiple factors that could make a potential move like this a seamless transition. For starters, UFC and WWE recently merged and will operate under the official corporate company name of TKO Group Holdings. It would be easy to facility a lucrative contract for her with officials of both combat sport entities now under the same roof. Second, there is already an established UFC to WWE pipeline as octagon legends from Ken Shamrock to Ronda Rousey have tried their hand at pro wrestling over the years.

Speaking of which, a Nunes-Rousey feud would happen almost immediately if Nunes were to sign with WWE. Nunes famously retired Rousey from UFC, TKO’ing her at UFC 207 in December of 2016. There’s also history between her and Shayna Baszler, whom she TKO’d at a UFC Fight Night event in March of 2015. Rousey and Baszler are currently the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, so there would be a program with backstory awaiting Nunes upon her arrival.

Time will tell if the now retired bantamweight champion were to turn this speculation into a reality. If she were to make the transition, her first appearance on WWE television would most likely take place in the buildup to Wrestlemania 40 at the start of 2024.