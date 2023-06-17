How to watch UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Vettori-Cannonier headlines a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) has been in the UFC middleweight top five rankings for several years. “The Italian Dream” has been more of a top five gatekeeper these days and hopes that a win Saturday can vault him back in a position for another title shot. Vettori fought for the middleweight title at UFC 263 and lost to Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision — his second loss to Adesanya. Key wins include Kevin Holland and Paulo Costa, both by unanimous decision.

Cannonier (16-6) is coming into this fight after a tough split decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66 on December 17, 2022. The Dallas native received his title shot on UFC 276 on July 2, 2022 and lost by unanimous decision to Adesanya. A win Saturday wouldn’t put Cannonier in line for another title shot right away, but it will keep him in the discussion. Key wins include Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum.

Vettori is a slight early betting favorite at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Cannonier is betting at +105.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.