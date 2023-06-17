Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, June 17

The UFC returns to the APEX right off the Las Vegas strip this Saturday for a clash of top five middleweights between Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). The winner of this fight will return in the top five and could work their way back to title shot down the road, while the loser falls down the UFC rankings.

The co-main event is between rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) and veteran Joaquim Silva (12-3).

UFC Vegas 75 will get underway at 7 p.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place ESPN and ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Vettori vs. Cannonier, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.

Vettori is currently a slight -125 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook over Cannonier, who is at +105. Tsarukyan is a massive -1050 favorite over Silva (+700) in the co-main event.