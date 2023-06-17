Full card for UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

The UFC returns to the APEX right off the Las Vegas strip this Saturday for a clash of top five middleweights between Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) and Jared Cannonier (16-6). Both fighters are looking to remain in the top five and possibly work their way back for another title shot against division kingpin Israel Adesanya. Vettori is a slight -115 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook against Cannonier, who is at -105.

The co-main event is between rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) and veteran Joaquim Silva (12-3). Tsarukyan is a huge -1050 favorite against Silva, who is betting at +700.

UFC Vegas 75 will get underway at 7 p.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will also be on ESPN and ESPN+.

While neither Vettori or Cannonier are in a position to get a title shot with a win Saturday, the winner can position himself as the next contender in line after Adesanya’s next likely opponent, Robert Whittaker. Both fighters have lost to Adesanya and Whittaker previously, but Cannonier is coming into Saturday off a close win against Sean Strickland in December and Vettori won his last fight against Roman Dolidze in March.

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #3 Marvin Vettori vs. #4 Jared Cannonier, middleweight

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Duncan, middleweight

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta, lightweight

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

Preliminary card, 7 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+