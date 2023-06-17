Everything you need to know for Torres vs. Motta at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a top five middleweight fight between #3 Marvin Vettori and #4 Jared Cannonier. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Manuel Torres and Nikolas Motta.

Torres (13-2) has won his last four career fights, all by a first round stoppage. The 25-year-old stood out with an impressive first-round TKO win over Kolton Englund on Dana White’s Contender Series back in October 2021. Torres would then go on to win his UFC debut by way of first-round TKO against Frank Camacho in May 2022. He has a 55% striking accuracy along with a 73” reach.

Motta (13-4) also had a standout win on Dana White’s Contender Series back in November 2020. However, shortly after Motta dropped his UFC debut to Jim Miller. He eventually earned his first win, a first-round TKO victory over Cameron VanCamp last September. With a 34% striking accuracy and 70” reach, Motta will be fighting to get a second career UFC win.

How to watch Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta

Date: Saturday, June 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Torres: -180

Motta: +155

Splits: 68% of handle, 80% of bets on Torres

Torres and his resume speaks for itself, as not one of his last eight fights have gone past the first round. The under on 1.5 rounds (-165) is a no-brainer, the question is who will be stopping who? Lean toward Torres and the 82% of the split going in his favor. Motta will have to be able to protect himself, but Torres by knockout (+140) or submission (+350) are the play.