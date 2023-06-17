Everything you need to know for Sabatini vs. Almeida at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between #3 Marvin Vettori and #4 Jared Cannonier. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Pat Sabatini and Lucas Almeida.

Sabatini (17-4) is looking to get back on track following a first round-TKO loss to Damon Jackson last September. This defeat was his first in the UFC and it snapped a four fight winning streak. Sabatini connects well with a 55% striking accuracy along with a 70” reach. He also has a solid grappling ability, as 10 of his 17 career wins have come by way of submission.

Almeida (14-1) will be making his second appearance in the octagon after he scored a third round-TKO of Michael Trizano in his UFC debut last June. Among his first 14 career wins, nine have come by knockout and Almeida also has nine first round stoppages. Overall, he connects with a 47% striking accuracy and a 71” reach. He has ability to throw plenty of punches as he averages 6.60 strikes landed per minute.

How to watch Pat Sababtini vs. Lucas Almeida

Date: Saturday, June 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Sabatini: -200

Almeida: +170

Splits: 63% of handle, 53% of bets on Almeida

A little surprising to see a bulk of early bets on Sabatini, as Almeida is a viable knockout threat to win it. It’ll come down to how well Sabatini can protect himself and how many takedowns he can get. If the fight becomes a slow, grappling affair then Sabatini can win by points. But, like Jackson, Almeida can deliver a power punch or two. Take Almeida by knockout (+330).