Everything you need to know for Petrosyan vs. Duncan at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m EDT. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Armen Petrosyan and Christian Duncan.

Petrosyan (8-2) is 2-1 in his short time in the UFC. He got his start with a win in the Dana White contender series in 2021. He defeated Gregory Rodrigues in February 2022 via third round split decision. This will be his first time in the octagon this year, and will look to keep his momentum going toward climbing up the middleweight division. He lands almost six significant strikes per minute and 51 percent of the ones he throws.

Duncan (8-0) is fresh off a win in his UFC debut. He defeated Dusko Todorovic via first-round KO. This will be his second time in the octagon this year, and a win would be huge for his young career. He landed 4.84 significant strikes per minute and 64 percent of them. He wins 75 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO.

How to watch Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Duncan

Date: Saturday, June 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Petrosyan: +125

Duncan: -145

Splits: 87% of handle, 73% of bets on Duncan

The new guy is the betting favorite and getting the majority of the bets placed on him. He is extremely aggressive and will look for the KO here. Petrosyan absorbs a good amount of significant strikes, but this will be a good test for him. Total rounds has been set at 2.5, and majority of the bets are coming in on the over. Duncan should be able to go the distance and get the W.