Everything you need to know for Tsarukyan vs. Silva at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv on Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m EDT. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Armen Petrosyan and Christian Leroy Duncan.

Tsarukyan (19-3) is 6-2 in his eight bouts in the UFC. He got his start in 2019 but lost his first bout. He bounced back well but hasn’t been in the octagon since December 2017. He has yet to get a title shot, but as he continues to climb up the ladder in the division, he should be able to get one in the near future. He has won an equal 37 percent of his bouts via decision and KO/TKO.

Silva (12-4) is 2-3 in his last five bouts but won his most recent one back in October 2022. He won the first three bouts of his career but then fell off a bit. Saturday will be a huge opportunity for him to go up against a ranked fighter. He has won 57 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and another 25 percent via submission. He lands 4.08 significant strikes per minute, 39 percent of them.

How to watch Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Date: Saturday, June 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Tsarukyan: -1050

Silva: +700

Splits: 90% of handle, 81% of bets on Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan is a huge favorite and will likely win this one barring a major upset. He lands 3.56 significant strikes per minute and 45 percent of the ones he throws. He is the superior fighter, and it will show. There is also a good chance it goes under 1.5 rounds, which is getting 65 percent of the handle.