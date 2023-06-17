Everything you need to know for Vettori vs. Cannonier at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m. EDT. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a Middleweight fight between No.3 Marvin Vettori and No. 4 Jared Cannonier. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between No.8 Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Vettori (19-6-1) enters Saturday’s bout 3-2 in his last five fights. One of those losses came at the hands of champ Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision. That was the only title shot he had in his career, but as the No. 3 contender in the division, another opportunity could present itself soon. He’s won 50 percent of his bouts via submission and another 39 percent via decision. Vettori has a takedown accuracy percentage of 44 percent, which aids him in his submission attempts.

Cannonier (16-6) is 3-2 in his last five bouts but won his most recent against Sean Strickland. He defeated Strickland via a five-round split decision. His most recent loss came at the hands of Adesyana in a title bout. Saturday will be his first time in the octagon since December 2022, when he defeated Strickland. He wins 67 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO. Cannonier lands four significant strikes per minute and 50 percent of them.

How to watch Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Date: Saturday, June 17

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Vettori: -125

Cannonier: +105

Splits: 70% of handle, 65% of bets on Vettori

This will be the first time that these two fighters have stepped into the octagon against each other. Vettori is getting most of the money in this one, and based on the odds, this one is expected to be pretty close. The biggest advantage that either fighter has is that Vettori is listed at 206 pounds, while Cannonier is listed at 186 pounds. However, Cannonier’s aggressiveness will give him a slight edge over Vettori.