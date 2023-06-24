How to watch UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv will be the site for a showdown between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC and headline a six-fight main card, There are also nine fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+.

Emmett ( 18-3) is the No. 5 ranked fighter in the featherweight division. He was red hot, having won five in a row before dropping his most recent bout. That was a featherweight title bout against Yair Rodriguez that ended in a second-round submission. That was only the first loss that he had suffered since February 2018. He wins 56 percent of his bouts via decision and 33 percent via KO/TKO.

Topuria (13-0) is ranked the No. 9 fighter in the division but is 5-0 in his UFC career. He started in 2020 and has been causing havoc since joining. This will be his first time in the octagon this year when he gets in there on Saturday. Another win or two could get him a title opportunity here shortly. He has won 62 percent of his bouts via submission and another 31 via KO/TKO.

Topuria is an early betting favorite at - 345 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Emmett is betting at +285.

UFC Fight Night will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.