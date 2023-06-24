Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, June 24

UFC Fight Night is set to begin on Saturday, June 24, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a featherweight bout between No. 5 Josh Emmett and No. 9 Ilia Topuria. This will be the first time the two fighters have squared off against each other. Both fighters are amongst the hottest in the division. They will headline a 14-bout card, with five of them scheduled on the main card.

There are two fights between ranked fighters on the card, one being the main event and the other No. 11 Amanda Ribas (12-3) and No. 11 Maycee Barber (12-2). The former is 3-2 in her last five bouts, while the latter is touting a four-bout winning streak. Neither fighter has earned a title opportunity while in the UFC, but if Barber keeps up her hot streak, one could be coming soon. Ribas wins the majority of her bouts via decision, while Barber wins the majority of them by KO/ TKO.

Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. and will be available for streaming on ESPN+. There are currently nine fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV and ABC. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Emmett vs. Topuria, it’s estimated that will start just after 5:00 p.m. ET.