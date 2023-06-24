Full card for UFC Fight Night Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Ilia is set to begin on Saturday, June 24 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are a total of 14 bouts on the day between the prelims and the main card. The main event of the day is a featherweight bout between No. 5 Josh Emmett and No. 9 Ilia Topuria. The main card will hold five bouts and have several matchups between ranked opponents.

The preliminary card is first up at 11:45 a.m. on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and ABC.

Emmett (18-3) is coming off of a loss in his most recent battle, which was a featherweight title bout against Yair Rodriguez. That bout ended in a second-round submission, and now Emmett will look to rebound and get back on the winning track. Prior to the loss, he had won four in a row to get the title shot. If he gets back on another winning streak, he may be able to get that opportunity again.

Topuria ( 13-0) is 5-0 in his short time in the UFC. This will be his first time in the octagon this year but has been dominant so far. In his first five fights, he has won three via KO/TKO and another via submission. He is currently ranked No. 9 in the division, but a win on Saturday would vault him up a lot higher in the division.

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria main card, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Main event: #5 Josh Emmett vs. #9 Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweight

#13 Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Preliminary card, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+