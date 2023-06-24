 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Allen vs. Silva at UFC Fight Night

Brendan Allen and Bruno Silva fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

UFC Fight Night: Muniz v Allen Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between #5 Josh Emmett and #9 Ilia Topuria. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between #13 Brendan Allen and Bruno Silva.

Allen (21-5) enters this bout winning his last four fights, including three wins by submission during the stretch of victories. In February he defeated Andre Muniz by way of third-round submission. A crafty grappler, Allen is successful on 47% of his takedown attempts along with a 75” reach and 53% striking accuracy. He’s been on fire and now aims to add yet another win to his streak.

Silva (23-8) is a knockout machine who recently defeated Brad Tavares in April by way of first round-KO with a vicious knee and punch combination. The victory ended a stretch of back-to-back losses for Silva, dropping bouts to Alex Pereira and Gerald Meerschaert. Silva has a 74” reach and 47% striking accuracy, 20 of his 23 wins have also come by knockout.

How to watch Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Date: Saturday, June 24
Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Allen: -190
Silva: +160

Splits: 95% of handle, 67% of bets on Allen

The betting splits have indicated that this one will be a lot closer than most think. It’s always tough when a fighter has been streaking, but Allen has won in a number of ways and has strong grappling skills. 6 of Silva’s 8 losses have come by submission, hence Allen to win by submission (+175) is a good play.

