Everything you need to know for Onama vs. Santos at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between #5 Josh Emmett and #9 Ilia Topuria. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between David Onama and Gabriel Santos.

Onama (10-2) is a polished featherweight who enters this bout after a majority decision loss to Nate Landwehr last August. Splitting his first four fights in the UFC at 2-2, Onama has a 74” reach and 45% striking accuracy. Before losing to Landwehr, he had won back-to-back bouts stopping both opponents before the third round. He’ll look to get back on track this weekend.

Santos (10-1) will be making his second UFC appearance after dropping a split-decision loss to Lerone Murphy in March. The Brazilian-born striker has a 70” reach and 56% striking accuracy. Prior to that loss, Santos had been undefeated, finishing opponents in 7 of his 10 wins.

How to watch David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Date: Saturday, June 24

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+

Onama: +185

Santos: -215

Splits: 53% of handle, 68% of bets on Santos

A very good matchup of two featherweights trying to climb up the rankings. Onama has more fight experience and it’s a little surprising to see him as such an underdog. Santos is due for a win, but Onama is a sneaky play. It’ll come down to how well Santos can cover up, but Onama by KO (+450) or decision (+650) are both good value plays.