Everything you need to know for Lane vs. Tafa at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between #5 Josh Emmett and #9 Ilia Topuria. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Austen Lane and Justin Tafa.

Lane (12-3) is a former NFL defensive end who was a 5th-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2010. He is set to make his UFC debut this weekend after a strong showing on Dana White’s Contender Series, defeating Richard Jacobi by way of first-round TKO last September. At 6’6”, with an 80” reach and 45% striking accuracy, this is a good test to see how he fares against the middleweight division.

Tafa (6-3) is a knockout machine who has won his last two fights over Harry Hunsucker and Parker Porter. Both fights ended in first-round knockouts. The New Zealand born striker comes into this bout with a 74” reach and 54% striking accuracy, he’ll look to spoil Lane’s debut and come home with a win.

How to watch Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Date: Saturday, June 24

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+

Lane: +160

Tafa: -190

Splits: 44% of handle, 71% of bets on Tafa

This will not go the distance as both fighters have big knockout power. With an early portion of money going toward Tafa, the under on 1.5 rounds (-210) is a sure bet. As for who will land the knockout remains to be unseen. Lane to shock the world and to win by knockout (+225) has good value.