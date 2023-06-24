Everything you need to know for Ribas vs. Barber at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between #5 Josh Emmett and #9 Ilia Topuria. Also notable is the co-main event, featuring a women’s flyweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber.

Ribas (11-3) is a highly skilled fighter out of Brazil, who recently defeated Viviane Araujo by way of unanimous decision in March. Ribas began her UFC career winning her first four fights, as the 29-year-old utilizes strong judo and jiu-jitsu to take most of her bouts to the distance. She has a 66” reach and a striking accuracy of 42%.

Barber (12-2) enters this bout on a four-fight winning streak, as her last loss was a unanimous decision defeat to current women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in 2021. Barber narrowly escaped with a split decision win over Andrea Lee in her most recent victory in March. The 25-year-old fights out of a switch stance, with a striking accuracy of 51% and a 65” reach.

How to watch Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Date: Saturday, June 24

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+

Ribas: -200

Barber: +175

Splits: 79% of handle, 66% of bets on Ribas

The public is ignoring Barber’s winning streak, as Ribas emerged as a solid -200 favorite. This bout will be determined by how well Ribas can control the ground. Barber is a dangerous striker and has proven to throw punches at will. If Ribas can use her grappling skills to turn it into a slow and grind-out affair, she’ll prevail. Ribas to win by decision (+100) is a good play.