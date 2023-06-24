Everything you need to know for Emmett vs. Topuria at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between #5 Josh Emmett and #9 Ilia Topuria. Also notable is the co-main event, featuring a women’s flyweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber.

Emmett (18-3) had his five-fight win-streak snapped by interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez by way of second-round submission in February. Prior to that loss, he soared up the featherweight rankings, with wins over Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. Now, the 38-year-old gets an opportunity to redeem his loss and keep the momentum going.

Topuria (13-0) enters this fight on a five-fight winning streak, with his last four wins all coming by stoppage. In his most recent bout, he defeated Bryce Mitchell by way of second-round submission last December. That victory propelled him into the top 10 of the featherweight rankings. With an unblemished record that features 8 submission wins out of 13 total victories, Topuria is eyeing a top-five ranking with a win this weekend.

How to watch Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Date: Saturday, June 24

Fight time: Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: ABC/ESPN+

Emmett: +285

Topuria: -345

Splits: 77% of handle, 82% of bets on Topuria

Emmett is a very good fighter, but the lines and public are riding Topuria’s hot winning streak. Topuria’s recent fights feature a submission win along with three knockouts all before the third round, one play is to take under 2.5 rounds (-220). It’s hard not to see him coming away with a submission win or knockout victory. Emmett has had a nice run in the division, but the 26-year-old Topuria has a distinct advantage in this matchup.