How to watch UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The fight will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card. There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Kara-France (24-10-0) will be in the octagon for the first time this year after losing in an interim flyweight title bout against Brandon Moreno. He has had some mixed results for wins during his career. He has won 46 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and another 42 percent via decision. He is 3-2 in his last two five bouts and had won three straight prior to the most recent loss.

Albazi (16-1) is 4-0 in his short UFC career. He started in 2020 and has made it thus far pretty easily. This will be his first time in the octagon this year, and this will certainly be his toughest bout to this point. A win here could vault him into a title shot very soon. He will have his opportunity soon if he keeps winning, but as we know, taking advantage of that opportunity is always tough.

Kara-France -110 is an early betting favorite at on DraftKings Sportsbook. Albazi is betting at -110.

UFC Fight Night: FIGHTER vs. FIGHTER will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.