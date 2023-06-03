Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, June 3

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, June 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv. There are a total of 13 bouts on the night between the prelims and the main card. The main event of the evening will feature a flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The main card is slated to begin at 9 pm ET and is available on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is headlined by No. 3 Kara-France and No. 7 Albazi and will be the only matchup on the main card between ranked fighters. There are a total of six bouts on the main card, including the main event. One bout to look out for is No. 15 Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda in a featherweight battle. Both guys are entering this one off of a win. Caceres is 6-1 in his last seven bouts, and even with a blemish is still extremely hot. He is a veteran with plenty of experience but has yet to get a title shot. Pineda is 2-2-1 in his last five bouts but defeated Julian Erosa last time out in December 2022.

UFC Fight Night will start with the regular preliminary card and is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently seven fights scheduled for that part of the show.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.