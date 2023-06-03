Full card for UFC Fight Night Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi will take place on Saturday, June 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv. There are a total of 13 bouts on the day between the prelims and the main card. The main event of the evening is a flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET and be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

Kara-France (24-10-0) is 3-2 in his last five bouts and will step into the octagon for the first time this year. The last time we saw him, he lost an interim flyweight title to Brandon Moreno via third-round KO. Prior to that, he had won three in a row and was feeling good. The loss did not end his title hopes, as he’s still the no. 3 ranked fighter in the division.

Albazi (16-1) is 4-0 in his UFC career. Similar to his opponent, this will be his first time in the octagon this year. The last time we saw him, he defeated Alessandro Costa via third-round KO. Albazi has only had one victory in the UFC via decision, the others have come via KO and submission. He has climbed up the rankings in the division rather quickly, and an upset victory on Saturday would move him up even higher.

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #3 Kai Kara-France vs #7 Amir Albazi, flyweight

Jim Miller vs Jared Gordon, lightweight

#11 Tim Elliot vs Victor Altamirano, flyweight

Karine Silva vs Ketlen Souza, women’s flyweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs Guram Kutateladze, lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+