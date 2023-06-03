Everything you need to know for Kara-France vs. Albazi at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, June 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. There are a total of 13 bouts on the night between the prelims and the main card. The main event of the evening will be a flyweight bout between #3 Kai Kara-France and #7 Amir Albazi. The main card will begin at 9:00 p.m. EDT and be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

Kara-France (21-10-0) is one of the top fighters in the flyweight division. He is the third-ranked fighter in the division. Despite the loss, he could still earn another shot at the tilt. He is 3-2 in his last five bouts, with two of them being via KO and the other via unanimous decision. Moreno defeated Kara-France via third-round KO. Kara- France has won 46 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and another 42 percent via submission. He also lands 4.7 significant strikes per minute for a 40 percent accuracy rate.

Albazi (16-1) is 4-0 in the UFC and looking for his biggest win yet. Defeating the #3 fighter in the division would vault him up the flyweight division even more than he has already. He has yet to lose since he joined in 2020, but this will be his first bout this year and the first since December 2022. In that bout, he defeated Alessandro France via third-round KO. France lands 3.54 significant strikes per minute for 43 percent.

How to watch Kara-France vs. Albazi

Date: Saturday, June 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Kara-France: -110

Albazi: -110

Splits: 51% of handle, 57% of bets on Kara-France

With both fighters coming in at -110 on the moneyline, this bout is sure to be close and contested. One play is to take the over on the amount of rounds (3.5) which has odds of -150. Kara-France by decision checks in at +200, but lean toward Albazi in this one. He has won six in a row and Kara-France showed some defensive weakness in his last bout. Take Albazi by submission (+240) or decision (+400).