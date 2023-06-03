 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Caceres vs. Pineda at UFC Fight Night

Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda fight at featherweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC Fight Night: Caceres v Erosa Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night will return to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 3, with Alec Caceres and Daniel Pineda competing in a featherweight bout as part of the main card. The fight will lead up to the main event with Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi in the flyweight division.

How to watch Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Date: Saturday, June 3
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Caceres: -180
Pineda: +155

Splits: 71% of handle, 73% of bets on Caceres

Caceres will enter Saturday night with a 20-13 record as bettors are all over him heading leading up to fight night. He won five consecutive fights before a loss to Sodiq Yusuff, though Caceres took down Julian Erosa in his last fight in December. Pineda is checking in with a 28-14 record as he heads into this matchup as the underdog. He fought much more recently with a win over Tucker Lutz via submission in March.

