Everything you need to know for Miller vs. Butler at UFC Fight Night

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will headline UFC Fight Night with a flyweight bout from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card also includes a lightweight fight between Jim Miller and Jesse Butler.

How to watch Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Date: Saturday, June 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Miller: -230

Butler: +195

Splits: 78% of handle, 77% of bets on Miller

Miller had been in line to fight Jared Gordon, who was scratched from this bout a few days before fight night and was replaced by Butler. Miller will enter Saturday night with a 35-17 record and moved from the underdog to the favorite. He won three fights in a row prior to a loss to Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision in February.

Butler is making his UFC debut on short notice and will enter with a 12-4 professional fight record.