Everything you need to know for Miller vs. Butler at UFC Fight Night

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will headline UFC Fight Night with a flyweight bout from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card also includes a lightweight fight between Jim Miller and Jesse Butler.
How to watch Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler
Date: Saturday, June 3
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions
Miller: -230
Butler: +195
Splits: 78% of handle, 77% of bets on Miller
Miller had been in line to fight Jared Gordon, who was scratched from this bout a few days before fight night and was replaced by Butler. Miller will enter Saturday night with a 35-17 record and moved from the underdog to the favorite. He won three fights in a row prior to a loss to Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision in February.
Butler is making his UFC debut on short notice and will enter with a 12-4 professional fight record.