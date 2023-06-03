 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Miller vs. Butler at UFC Fight Night

Jim Miller and Jesse Butler fight at lightweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC Fight Night: Green v Gordon Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will headline UFC Fight Night with a flyweight bout from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card also includes a lightweight fight between Jim Miller and Jesse Butler.

How to watch Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Date: Saturday, June 3
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Miller: -230
Butler: +195

Splits: 78% of handle, 77% of bets on Miller

Miller had been in line to fight Jared Gordon, who was scratched from this bout a few days before fight night and was replaced by Butler. Miller will enter Saturday night with a 35-17 record and moved from the underdog to the favorite. He won three fights in a row prior to a loss to Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision in February.

Butler is making his UFC debut on short notice and will enter with a 12-4 professional fight record.

More From DraftKings Nation