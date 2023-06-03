Everything you need to know for Elliot vs. Altamirano at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to take place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET. A pair of flyweights are set to face off as Tim Elliot and Victor Altamirano will compete on the main card. The full card has six bouts highlighted by a main event featuring top-10 featherweights #3 Kai Kara-France and #7 Amir Albazi. All fights will be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.

Elliot (18-12-1) is a southpaw striker who defeated Tagir Ulanbekov by way of a unanimous decision last March at UFC 272. Elliot has a 66” reach and a 44% striking accuracy. He is ranked #11 in the flyweight division.

Altamirano (12-2) is a fairly young prospect who after losing his UFC debut has won back-to-back fights. In his latest bout, he defeated Vinicius Salvador by way of a unanimous decision a few months ago this March. He has a 70” reach and 58% striking accuracy.

How to watch Tim Elliot vs. Victor Altamirano

Date: Saturday, June 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Elliot: -180

Altamirano: +155

Splits: 48% of handle, 62% of bets on Elliot

The splits are leaning toward Elliot, but he may be on upset alert in this one. Altamirano has advantages in reach and punches at a more efficient clip. Both fighters have shown the ability to go the distance and I’d lean toward Altamirano getting this one by decision or him directly on the moneyline.