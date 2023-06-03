Everything you need to know for Silva vs. Souza at UFC Fight Night

The main card of UFC Fight Night keeps rolling with a women’s flyweight fight between Karine Silva and Ketlen Souza. This fight is set to take place from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET. The full card has six bouts highlighted by a main event featuring top-10 featherweights #3 Kai Kara-France and #7 Amir Albazi. All fights will be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.

Silva (15-4) is a former Dana White Contender Series standout who is fresh off a first-round submission win last June over Poliana Bothelo in her UFC debut. Her track record is impressive as all 15 of her career wins have come by submission (6) or KO (9). After a year away from the octagon, Silva is out to prove she’s next up in the women’s flyweight division.

Souza (13-3) is also a young prospect who will be making her UFC debut in this one. Earlier this year she captured the Invicta FC world flyweight champion and now she gets a true test. In her career, she has eight knockout wins.

How to watch Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Date: Saturday, June 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Silva: -225

Souza: +190

Splits: 83% of handle, 85% of bets on Silva

The splits indicate that Silva is a pretty strong favorite and for good reason. All of her wins come by finish and expect her to welcome Souza to the flyweight division. Silva by submission (+165) or KO (+450) are both good plays. In a battle of Brazil strikers, this one could also go under 2.5 rounds (-120).