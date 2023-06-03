 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Dos Santos at UFC Fight Night

Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Elizeu Dos Santos fight at welterweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By DKNation Staff
UFC 267: Zaleski dos Santos v Saint Denis Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The main card of UFC Fight Night gets going with a welterweight fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Elizeu Dos Santos. This fight is set to take place from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET. The full card has six bouts highlighted by a main event featuring top-10 featherweights #3 Kai Kara-France and #7 Amir Albazi. All fights will be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.

Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) enters this one winning back-to-back fights by way of unanimous decision over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Jared Gordon. He has a 72” reach and 53% striking accuracy. The product of Russia is looking to extend his fight win streak to three.

Santos (23-7) is an experienced fighter who returns to the octagon after a two-year hiatus. In his last bout, he defeated Benoit St. Denis back in October 2021. Other impressive wins on his track record include a first-round TKO of Sean Strickland as well as a unanimous decision win over Max Griffin. With a 73” reach and striking accuracy of 42%, Santos hopes to come back strong with a victory.

How to watch Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Dos Santos

Date: Saturday, June 3
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Nurmagomedov: -115
Santos: -105

Splits: 85% of handle, 77% of bets on Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov is the popular play and for good reason. It really comes down to what type of fighting we see from Santos following a two-year layoff. Either side can take this but lean toward Santos by decision. This is bound to be a great technical matchup most likely to go the distance.

