Everything you need to know for Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Dos Santos at UFC Fight Night

The main card of UFC Fight Night gets going with a welterweight fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Elizeu Dos Santos. This fight is set to take place from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET. The full card has six bouts highlighted by a main event featuring top-10 featherweights #3 Kai Kara-France and #7 Amir Albazi. All fights will be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+.

Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) enters this one winning back-to-back fights by way of unanimous decision over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Jared Gordon. He has a 72” reach and 53% striking accuracy. The product of Russia is looking to extend his fight win streak to three.

Santos (23-7) is an experienced fighter who returns to the octagon after a two-year hiatus. In his last bout, he defeated Benoit St. Denis back in October 2021. Other impressive wins on his track record include a first-round TKO of Sean Strickland as well as a unanimous decision win over Max Griffin. With a 73” reach and striking accuracy of 42%, Santos hopes to come back strong with a victory.

How to watch Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Dos Santos

Date: Saturday, June 3

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Nurmagomedov: -115

Santos: -105

Splits: 85% of handle, 77% of bets on Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov is the popular play and for good reason. It really comes down to what type of fighting we see from Santos following a two-year layoff. Either side can take this but lean toward Santos by decision. This is bound to be a great technical matchup most likely to go the distance.