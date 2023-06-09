How to watch Nunes-Aldana weigh-in for UFC 289 via live stream

UFC 289 gets underway Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for Friday (June 9) at 7 p.m. ET. You can view these events on ESPN+ and the UFC Official YouTube channel.
The main event features Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana squaring off for the women’s bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush in a lightweight clash.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Amanda Nunes-Irene Aldana.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana weigh-in results
Both Nunes and Aldana each weighed in at 135 pounds, successfully making weight for Saturday’s title fight.
OFFICIAL: Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana have made weight for the #UFC289 main event title fight.— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 9, 2023
Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
- (C) Amanda Nunes vs. #5 Irene Aldana, for women’s bantamweight title
- #1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Beneil Dariush, lightweight
- Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight
- #13 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, featherweight
- Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight
Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- #12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #14 Chris Curtis, middleweight
- #15 Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng, bantamweight
- Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, featherweight
Early preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, UFC FightPass
- David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg, flyweight
- Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira, women’s strawweight