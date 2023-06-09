 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Oliveira-Daruish weigh-in for UFC 289 via live stream

We provide live streaming info and results for Oliveira-Daruish weigh-in heading into UFC 289.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 280-Oliveira vs Makhachev Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 289 gets underway Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana squaring off for the women’s bantamweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Charles Oliveira and Beneil Daruish in a battle of top five lightweight contenders.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Oliveira and Daruish.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush weigh-in results

Oliveira tips the scales at 154 pounds while Dariush weighed in at 156 pounds, both successfully making weight for Saturday’s lightweight bout.

Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • (C) Amanda Nunes vs. #5 Irene Aldana, for women’s bantamweight title
  • #1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Beneil Dariush, lightweight
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight
  • #13 Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, featherweight
  • Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • #12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #14 Chris Curtis, middleweight
  • #15 Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng, bantamweight
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, featherweight

Early preliminary card, 7 p.m. ET, UFC FightPass

  • David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg, flyweight
  • Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira, women’s strawweight

